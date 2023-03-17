Governments and banks are taking measures to avoid a financial crisis. The European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned on Thursday. Markets are currently putting in an 80.5% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25bps. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar fell on Friday as risk sentiment improved. This followed government … Continued
