Governments and banks are taking measures to avoid a financial crisis. The European Central Bank raised interest rates as planned on Thursday. Markets are currently putting in an 80.5% chance that the Fed will raise rates by 25bps. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar fell on Friday as risk sentiment improved. This followed government … Continued

The post EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Delivers Big Hike Despite Market Turmoil appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story