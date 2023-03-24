The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the median line. The US and Eurozone services and manufacturing data should move the rate today. A new higher high activates further growth. The EUR/USD price turned to the downside, trading at 1.0824 at the time of writing. After its strong rally, a short-term downside … Continued
