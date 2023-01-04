The EUR/USD pair is strongly bearish as the DXY rallied. The lower median line (LML) stands as a potential target. After its massive drop, a rebound could be natural. The EUR/USD price tumbled today, posting lows around 1.0537, far below 1.0683 today’s high. The Dollar Index’s rebound forced the USD to take the lead and … Continued

