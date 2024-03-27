Merck & Co. Inc. has announced that its drug sotatercept-csrk, also known as Winrevair, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug, available in 45mg and 60mg injections, is aimed at treating adults afflicted with pulmonary arterial hypertension. The aim of the drug is to help increase exercise capacity, improve the WHO functional class of the disease and reduce the risk of clinical worsening occurrences.Winrevair has previously been recognized by the FDA, receiving a Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Pulmonary arterial hypertension is a severe, progressive disease marked by the thickening and narrowing of blood vessels in the lungs, putting a considerable strain on the heart.That said, Merck has issued a warning about possible side effects of Winrevair. The drug could potentially elevate hemoglobin levels triggering erythrocytosis, which if extreme, escalates the risk of thromboembolic events or hyperviscosity syndrome. Also, Winrevair can lower platelet count, thereby contributing possibly to severe thrombocytopenia, an abnormal drop in blood platelets that heightens the risk of bleeding. Patient’s experiencing thrombocytopenia were predominantly those also receiving prostacyclin infusion.Furthermore, Merck advises patients to refrain from breastfeeding while using Winrevair and for up to 4 months after receiving the final dose due to the potential risk of serious adverse reactions in the breastfed child.For more updates on healthcare news, please visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com