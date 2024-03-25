Finland’s producer prices saw a reduction for the eleventh consecutive month in February, albeit at a marginally less rapid pace than in the previous month, according to data from Statistics Finland released Monday.The producer price index experienced a 5.1 percent year-on-year drop in February, slightly less than the 5.4 percent reduction observed in the previous month.The decline in producer prices for manufactured goods was mainly attributed to decreased prices of paper and paper products, basic metals, and electricity, as per the agency’s report.In February, domestic producer prices experienced an annual reduction of 3.8 percent, whereas the prices in the export market saw a decline of 6.9 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell by 0.2 percent, a reversal from the 0.3 percent increase recorded in January.The data also highlighted a 6.9 percent reduction in the export price index, alongside a 5.9 percent drop in import prices. The fall in the export price index was largely due to lower prices of basic metals, paper and paper products, and chemical products.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com