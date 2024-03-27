In March 2024, Finnish consumer confidence saw a slight improvement as the indicator reached -9.4, up from -9.5 in the previous month. This information was updated on 27th March 2024, depicting a cautious optimism among consumers in Finland. The marginal increase in consumer confidence could indicate a more positive outlook on the country’s economic prospects, despite the ongoing uncertainties in the global economic landscape. Analysts will be closely monitoring future trends in consumer sentiment to gauge the potential impact on the Finnish economy as it moves forward in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com