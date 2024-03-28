FinWise Bancorp, the holding company of FinWise Bank, announced on Thursday that its current president, Jim Noone, has been appointed as the company’s president.The company also revealed that Robert Wahlman has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, with the changes taking effect immediately. Wahlman takes over the role from Javvis Jacobson, who will assume the role of the bank’s Treasurer.Having spent over 35 years in the banking sector, Wahlman previously held the position of Chief Financial Officer at both Axiom Bank and Axiom Bancshares, Inc.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com