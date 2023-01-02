GBP/USD is struggling to gain higher due to poor UK economic conditions. Due to Brexit, the UK is prone to further dismal conditions in Q1 2023. The US dollar remains strong due to Fed’s hawkishness. The GBP/USD outlook is neutral to bearish on Friday as the UK’s dismal economy and risk aversion stemming from China … Continued

The post GBP/USD Outlook Deteriorated amid UK’s Feeble Economy, Covid appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story