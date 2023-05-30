The US dollar eased amid concerns of potential obstacles to the debt ceiling deal in Congress. A few hard-right Republican lawmakers declared their opposition to the debt ceiling bill. Shop price inflation in the UK had reached its highest level since industry records began in 2005. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish. After reaching a … Continued

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Roaring Above 1.24 as USD Slips appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story