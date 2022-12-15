Lower-than-expected inflation figures raised hopes that the Fed would slow the pace of hikes. The US central bank is anticipated to raise interest rates by 50 basis points. Markets are awaiting UK inflation data. Today’s GBP/USD price analysis is bullish. After taking a significant hit overnight, the US dollar found it difficult to recover against … Continued

