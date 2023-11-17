The pound continued its slide following a brief respite on Thursday. The dollar was weak after data increased bets for Fed rate cuts. Recent data revealed a notable cooling of British inflation in October. Friday’s GBP/USD price analysis shows a bearish tone persists as the pound continues its slide, following a brief respite on Thursday….
The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Resumes its Post-Inflation Slide appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- Gold Price near $2,000 as Greenback Stays Red After CPI - November 17, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Resumes its Post-Inflation Slide - November 17, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Oil’s Plunge Leaves Canadian Dollar Feeble - November 17, 2023