The pound continued its slide following a brief respite on Thursday. The dollar was weak after data increased bets for Fed rate cuts. Recent data revealed a notable cooling of British inflation in October. Friday’s GBP/USD price analysis shows a bearish tone persists as the pound continues its slide, following a brief respite on Thursday….

The post GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound Resumes its Post-Inflation Slide appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story