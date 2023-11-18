The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bullish as the pair ended the challenging week marking a 2-week top around 1.2500. The pair’s trajectory hinges on speculation about future central bank actions and the upcoming manufacturing PMI data. –Are you interested to learn more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- Ups and downs of last week The…
The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Poised to Gain in Thanksgiving Week appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Poised to Gain in Thanksgiving Week - November 18, 2023
- Gold Weekly Forecast: Buying Intensifies as Dollar Tumbles - November 18, 2023
- Gold Price near $2,000 as Greenback Stays Red After CPI - November 17, 2023