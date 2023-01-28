The Federal Reserve may help the economy land safely. The private sector of the British economy contracted at its fastest rate in two years. The BoE is set to increase its benchmark interest rate by a half-point to 4%. The GBP/USD weekly forecast is bullish as investors expect a bigger hike from the Bank of … Continued
