The unemployment rate in Germany remained steady in March, as anticipated, according to data released by the Federal Labor Agency.The rate of unemployment remained consistent at 5.9 percent, matching both February’s figures and predicted expectations.The count of individuals without work saw a marginal increase of 4,000, a figure that was less than the anticipated rise of 10,000 following a 12,000 increase in February.Additional data provided by Destatis revealed that the adjusted unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in February.February’s total number of unemployed individuals stood at 1.41 million, this represented a 5,000 increase from the previous month, January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com