Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar

Gold Futures Settle Higher On Weak Dollar

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 4 mins ago

Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as a weak dollar and lower Treasury yields pushed up the demand for the safe haven yellow metal.

Traders, in addition to digesting UK’s budget and the Bank of Canada’s policy announcement, also looked ahead to the upcoming monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.

The Bank of Canada today left its interest rate unchanged, but terminated its Quantitative Easing program, reflecting the progress in the economic recovery from the crisis.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised the public spending by a massive GBP 150 billion in an effort to underpin a strong economic recovery after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The dollar index dropped to 93.69 before recovering some ground. It was last seen hovering around 93.80, down 0.16% from the previous close.

The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury note dropped to around 1.565% around noon, while the yield on 30-year Treasury bond fell to 1.973%.

Gold futures for December ended up by $5.40 or about 0.3% at $1,788.80 an ounce, recovering well from the day’s low of $1,784.30. Gold futures had ended lower by about 0.7% on Tuesday.

Silver futures for December ended higher by $0.103 at $24.191 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $4.3895 per pound, down $0.0965 from the previous close.

Data released by the Commerce Department showed durable goods orders pulled back by much less than expected in the month of September, falling by 0.4% after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.3% in August.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to slump by 1.1% compared to the 1.8% spike that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.4% in September after rising by 0.3% in August. The increase matched economist estimates.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.