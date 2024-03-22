According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the total consumer prices across the country rose by 2.8 percent annually in February. This prediction is not far from earlier expectations and has exhibited an increase from the 2.2 percent recorded in January.The inflation rate remained stable for two consecutive months when evaluated on a monthly basis. Notably, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which disregards fluctuating food prices, also recorded a 2.8 percent rise annually. This figure is in alignment with predictions and has picked up pace from the 2.0 percent increase seen the previous month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com