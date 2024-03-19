Japan’s capacity utilization took a significant hit in January 2024, with the indicator plunging to -7.9%. This steep decline marks a stark contrast from the previous month of December 2023 when the indicator stood at -0.1%. The data, updated on 19th March 2024, reflects a troubling trend in the country’s industrial output and resource utilization. The comparison of the month-over-month change underscores the magnitude of the drop, highlighting the challenging economic conditions faced by Japan at the start of the year. As global economic uncertainties persist, experts predict that Japan may face further hurdles in reviving its industrial capacity and productivity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com