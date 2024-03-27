Jefferies Group Inc. has released its earnings report for the first quarter of the year. Although the report showed an increase in revenues and earnings from the previous year, the results fell short of Wall Street predictions.The report reflected a net income of $149.6 million or a revenue of $0.66 per share, a rise from last year’s first quarter results of $133.6 million and $0.54 per share respectively. However, Thomson Reuters’ compilation of analysts’ projections had expected earnings to be around $0.75 per share. These estimates typically don’t take into account special or extraordinary items.The first-quarter revenue for Jefferies Group Inc. witnessed a notable increase of 35.9%. It rose to $1.74 billion from the $1.28 billion revenue of the corresponding quarter last year.Here’s a quick look at Jefferies Group Inc.’s first-quarter earnings:- Net income (Q1): $149.6 million, up from $133.6 million last year.- Earnings per share (Q1): $0.66, compared to $0.54 last year.- Revenue (Q1): $1.74 billion, showing an increase from last year’s $1.28 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com