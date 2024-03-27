DURECT Corporation (DRRX) reported a decrease in its fourth-quarter losses compared to the same period the previous year. The corporation’s numbers surpassed Wall Street’s predictions.The net loss for the company was at $1.4 million, equivalent to $0.10 per share. In comparison, the previous year’s fourth-quarter recorded a loss of $10.5 million, or $0.46 per share.The average forecast from analysts predicted the company to post losses of around $0.33 per share, as collated by Thomson Reuters. These estimates usually do not take into account any exceptional items.As for the company’s revenue, there was an 18.2% decrease for the quarter, dropping to $2.7 million from $3.3 million the previous year.Looking at DURECT Corporation’s earnings summary using Generally Accepted Accounting Principles:- Fourth Quarter Earnings: $1.4 million loss, compared to a $10.5 million loss the previous year.- Fourth Quarter Earnings per Share: $0.10 loss, compared to a $0.46 loss the previous year.- Fourth Quarter Revenue: $2.7 million, a decrease from the previous year’s $3.3 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com