Manchester United has recently joined forces with Malaysia Airlines in a multi-year partnership, establishing the airline as the club's primary commercial airline. The partnership was revealed by Izham Ismail, the Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group, at a significant trade event in Kuala Lumpur.Ismail expressed his excitement about the partnership with Manchester United, a club reputed for its excellence and wide-reaching sporting enthusiasm around the globe.