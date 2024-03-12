The Malaysian industrial sector experienced its fastest growth rate in eight months as of January, according to recent data from the Department of Statistics. This upward movement signifies that all sectors provided a positive contribution for the particular month.Industrial production surged by 4.3% year-on-year in January, marking a remarkable shift from the 0.03% decline observed in the preceding month. It’s noteworthy that this rate is the most robust since May 2023, a period when production escalated by 4.7%.Manufacturing production also exhibited a significant resurgence, soaring by 3.7% annually in January. As per the released data, mining sector production grew at an intensified rate of 5.0%, and there was an 8.3% rise in electricity output relative to its level last year.On a month-to-month basis, industrial production rose by 2.0% in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com