Malaysia's Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 has shown an increase, reaching 1.8%. This data, updated on 25th March 2024, represents a rise from the previous month's figure of 1.5% in January 2024. The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and reflects the average change in prices paid by consumers for goods and services.This comparison is on a Year-over-Year basis, which means that the 1.8% figure for February 2024 is compared to the same month a year ago. The increase in CPI indicates a rise in overall price levels in Malaysia compared to the previous year. This data provides valuable insight into the country's economic conditions and can have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer spending trends in the coming months. Investors and policymakers will be closely monitoring these figures to assess the country's inflationary pressures and overall economic health.