Mexico’s aggregate demand showed a slight increase in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the current indicator reaching 0.3% compared to 0% in the previous quarter. The data, updated on March 19, 2024, indicates a modest growth in demand for goods and services in the country.Quarter-over-quarter comparisons reveal the incremental rise in aggregate demand, reflecting a slight improvement in economic activities within Mexico. The stagnant growth from the previous quarter to the current one signifies a gradual but positive shift in the country’s overall economic landscape.It will be essential to monitor future trends in Mexico’s aggregate demand to assess the sustainability of this growth trajectory and its potential impact on the broader economy. Investors and analysts alike await further data releases to gauge the extent of this upward trend and its implications for future economic performance.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com