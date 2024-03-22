Nestle USA Inc., a subsidiary of the Swiss food and beverage conglomerate Nestle SA, has issued a recall for roughly 440,500 metallic mugs contained in their 2023 Holiday Starbucks-branded Gift Sets. This action comes after advisement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.The recall was triggered due to potential safety hazards – these mugs can overheat or break when subjected to microwaving or filled with excessively hot liquids, raising the risk of burns and cuts.Nestle initiated the recall after their headquarters in Arlington, Virginia received 12 complaints of mugs overheating or breaking, resulting in total of 10 injuries. This included nine cases of severe blisters or burns on finger/hands and one finger cut. One of these incidents necessitated medical care.Four gift sets are involved in this recall, all containing a ceramic mug with a metallic finish and Starbucks branding. These mugs came in two sizes – 11 oz. and 16 oz. Included in recalled units is a variety of gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season: Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas with Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee with Mug.Made in China, these metallic mugs were sold both online and in-store at Walmart and Target, along with Nexcom (military retail outlets) across the United States. They were available for purchase from November 2023 through January 2024 with pricing varying from $10, $13 or $20 depending on the gift set.Nestle USA is urging consumers to immediately discontinue use of these mugs and to contact them or return the mugs to the place of purchase for a full refund, available either in cash or as a gift card.In recalling product due to safety hazards, Nestle USA isn’t alone – Best Buy recently also recalled about 287,000 Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens due to a risk of fire, burns, and cuts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com