Philip Morris International Inc., also known as PM, recently declared its new product launch of IQOS ILUMA i in Japan, further expanding its selection of non-smoking alternatives specifically designed for adults continuing with their usage of nicotine products. The IQOS ILUMA i series includes three new devices available in the Japanese market: IQOS ILUMA iPRIME, IQOS ILUMA i, and IQOS ILUMA i ONE. Significantly, this product launch also commemorates the 10-year milestone of the original IQOS, which was first introduced in Nagoya, Japan, in 2014.Jacek Olczak, the CEO of PMI, mentioned that this anniversary is an ideal opportunity to reinforce their commitment to a smoke-free future. He reiterated their ambitious goal of generating over two-thirds of their total net revenue from smoke-free products by the year 2030.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com