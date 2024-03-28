Pure Brands of California has issued a recall for its PureFog Juice Liquid due to potential mold exposure. The products subject to recall were exclusively sold on Amazon.com.The Consumer Product Safety Commission affirms that the fog liquid can deteriorate earlier than the expiration date mentioned on the product. This premature expiration could pose a danger to those with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs, or mold allergies as it may result in respiratory or other types of infections.The recalled items specifically are the Purefog High Density Natural Fog Juice Liquid, Long Lasting, Water Based for all Fog Machines with a power rating of 400-1500 Watts. The model number of the product is B0BG4L3997, and it bears the Lot code #623-PFHD. This fog juice liquid is typically used in machines that produce a smoke or “fog” effect, like those seen during rock concerts on stage.Pure Brands is advising customers to immediately stop using the affected product and discard any remaining product by pouring it down the drain. The company is offering a full refund to consumers upon contact. Amazon.com, the exclusive retailer of the product, will be contacting customers directly regarding the recall.The PureFog Juice Liquid was available on Amazon.com from October through December 2023 at a price point of approximately $15.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com