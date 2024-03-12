The most recent data update on the Redbook indicator in the United States shows a slight decline to 3% from its previous level of 3.1%. The comparison period for this indicator is year-over-year, reflecting the change in the current month compared to the same month a year ago. The Redbook indicator provides valuable insights into the performance of retail sales in the country, offering a glimpse into consumer spending trends.While the decrease from 3.1% to 3% is relatively small, it could indicate a shift in consumer behavior or economic conditions impacting retail sales. Investors and economists will be closely monitoring future updates to the Redbook indicator to assess the trajectory of retail sales in the United States. Stay tuned for further developments as more data becomes available to better understand the implications of this slight decline on the country’s economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com