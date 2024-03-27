Indian stocks saw an upswing on Wednesday, even though a sense of caution persisted due to impending factors like the upcoming financial and options expiration, the release of inflation readings from the US and Europe, and the approaching Good Friday holiday.The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 367 points, marking an increase of half a percent, reaching 72,837 in early trading. Concurrently, the wider NSE Nifty index, experienced a surge of 105 points, also an increase of half a percent, hitting a 22,109 peak.Adani Ports experienced a growth of 1.6 percent after it secured the Gopalpur Port in Odisha. Following Goldman Sachs’ increased its target price on its shares, Reliance Industries saw a 2.2 percent jump.Dual Depository Services Limited (CDSL) witnessed a fall of approximately 2 percent after a whopping nine-point-six percent of the company’s total equity, or one crore shares, were exchanged in a block deal on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).Pharma company Sanofi India’s shares grew by 2 percent after the company announced a distribution agreement with Cipla for Central Nervous System (CNS) products. Cipla’s shares, however, experienced a marginal decline.APL Apollo Tubes also declined by 1.1 percent after buying a 54 percent stake in Krishna Maruti Limited (KML).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com