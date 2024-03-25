Singapore’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 showed a significant increase, reaching 3.6%, up from the previous indicator of 3.1% in January 2024. This data, updated on 25 March 2024, represents a year-over-year comparison, indicating a rise in prices from the same period last year.The Core CPI measures the change in the price of goods and services, excluding food and energy, providing insights into underlying inflation trends. Singapore’s rising Core CPI may impact consumer purchasing power and overall inflation rates, potentially influencing the country’s economic policies moving forward. Analysts are closely monitoring these developments to assess the broader economic implications and anticipate future trends in the Singaporean market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com