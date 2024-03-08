Slovakia’s trade balance showed a significant turnaround in January 2024, with the country reporting a surplus. The previous trade balance indicator, which stood at -258 million in December 2023, shifted to a surplus of 410.9 million in January 2024. This notable improvement indicates a positive trend in Slovakia’s trade activities during the period. The data was officially updated on 08 March 2024, highlighting the recent success in the country’s trade balance for the beginning of the new year. This positive development is likely to have a favorable impact on Slovakia’s overall economic performance and outlook moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com