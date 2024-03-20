In the latest economic update from South Africa, the country’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February 2024 has shown a significant increase, reaching 5%. This marks a notable rise from the previous indicator of 4.7% in January 2024. The data, which was updated on 20th March 2024, indicates a considerable jump in the core inflation rate, reflecting the changing economic landscape in the country.The Core CPI is a key indicator that excludes certain items that face volatile price movements, providing a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends. The Year-over-Year comparison highlights the inflation rate for February 2024 compared to the same period a year ago, signaling a notable uptick in prices. This uptrend in core inflation could have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer purchasing power in South Africa, impacting various sectors of the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com