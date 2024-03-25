Spain’s producer prices continued their downward trend in February, recording the fastest drop in five months due to declining energy prices. This information comes from Monday’s report from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).The Producer Price Index registered an 8.2 percent annual drop in February, an increase from the 3.9 percent decrease noted a month earlier. Notably, producer prices have been on a declining trajectory since March 2023.An in-depth look at the various categories reveals a sharp, double-digit decrease of 24.2 percent in energy prices. In addition, the cost of intermediate goods went down by 5.2 percent. Nonetheless, the prices of consumer and capital goods grew 4.5 percent and 2.5 percent respectively.When examined on a month-to-month basis, the producer prices fell 2.3 percent, contrasting with a 0.2 percent growth seen in the preceding month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com