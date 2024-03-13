Swiss Re announced that during its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), it will nominate a new Chair for its Board of Directors. The board is proposing the re-election of Jacques de Vaucleroy as a board member and his subsequent appointment as the new Chairman for a one-year term. De Vaucleroy has served in an interim capacity as the Chair of the Board since Sergio Ermotti stepped down on 30th April 2023.Additionally, Swiss Re’s Board has nominated Geraldine Matchett for a one-year term as a new non-executive and independent board member. Matchett served as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer at DSM-Firmenich Ltd from 2020 to 2023, after holding the position of CFO there from 2014 to 2020.In other news, Swiss Re’s Board has proposed an increase in dividends by 6%, raising the amount to $6.80 per share.The AGM is scheduled to take place at the Hallenstadion, Zurich, on 12th April 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com