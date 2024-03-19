Switzerland’s trade balance showed a decrease in February 2024, as the country’s trade surplus narrowed. According to data released on 19 March 2024, the trade surplus dropped to 3.662 billion Swiss francs in February from 4.701 billion Swiss francs in January 2024. This decline indicates a slowdown in Switzerland’s export growth or an increase in imports in February.The decrease in the trade surplus could have implications for Switzerland’s economy and its currency. A narrowing trade surplus may lead to a decrease in the value of the Swiss franc against other currencies. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring future trade data to assess the impact of this trend on Switzerland’s economic outlook and currency strength.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com