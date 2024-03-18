After experiencing a notable decline in a previous trading session, Treasury bonds continued to show signs of weakness during Monday’s trades. Bond prices endured a drop in value throughout the trading morning and remained decidedly negative for the rest of the afternoon. As a result, the yield on the standard ten-year note, which inversely correlates with its price, rose by 3.6 basis points to reach 4.340 percent.This rise marked the sixth consecutive trading day that the ten-year yield ended on a higher note. In fact, it attained its highest closing level in just over three months. The persistent weakness in Treasury bonds were driven by ongoing worries about the future direction of interest rates. These fears are exacerbated in the lead-up to the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.Whilst it is widely anticipated that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady, its accompanying statement and economic forecasts could significantly shape the future fate of these rates. Recent inflation figures, higher than expected, have dampened investor confidence regarding the potential for the Federal Reserve to implement its first rate cut in June.Referencing domestic economic updates, a report released by the National Association of Home Builders revealed an unexpected boost in U.S. homebuilder confidence for the month of March. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 51 in March, up from 48 in February. This is an unexpected turn of events as economists had predicted the index to remain the same.This unexpected jerk forward resulted in the housing market index exceeding the break-even point of 50 for the first time since it reached 56 last July. Tuesday’s trading activity might see a slight downturn as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve’s announcement. Nonetheless, a report on new residential construction could pique some interest.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com