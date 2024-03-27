According to the latest data from Unicredit Bank Austria, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Austria dropped to 42.2 in March 2024, down from 43 in February of the same year. This decline indicates a further contraction in the manufacturing sector as the PMI remains below the neutral 50 mark. The updated figures were released on 27 March 2024, highlighting the challenges faced by the Austrian manufacturing industry.The decrease in the PMI suggests ongoing struggles such as supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and weakening demand. This could potentially impact Austria’s overall economic performance in the coming months. Economists and policymakers will closely monitor these developments to gauge the extent of the slowdown and implement measures to support the manufacturing sector and the broader economy. Stay tuned for more updates on how this data will influence Austria’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com