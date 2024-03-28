In the latest update from the United States financial markets, the 8-Week Bill Auction has shown a yield of 5.275%. This marks a slight increase from the previous indicator, which stood at 5.27%. The data was last updated on 28 March 2024, signaling the current state of short-term borrowing costs for the US government. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these figures as they provide valuable insights into market sentiment and economic conditions. Stay tuned for more updates on the US Treasury auctions and their impact on the global financial landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com