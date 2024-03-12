The United States experienced a rise in its Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) in February 2024, according to the latest data released on 12 March 2024. The previous indicator had reached 314.44 in January 2024 but saw an increase to 315.57 in February 2024. This uptick suggests a slight rise in the prices of goods and services excluding the volatile food and energy sectors. The Core CPI is a crucial metric that helps economists gauge inflation trends and assess the purchasing power of consumers. The latest figures indicate a modest increase in prices, which may have implications for the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy decisions as they aim to maintain price stability and promote economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com