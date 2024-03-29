The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index in the United States has shown a slight increase to 2.5% in February 2024, up from 2.4% in January 2024. This data, which was updated on 29th March 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, where the current indicator is compared to the same month a year ago.The PCE Price Index is a key measure of inflation, indicating the average change over time in the prices paid by consumers for goods and services. This increase may have implications for consumers, businesses, and policymakers as they analyze trends in consumer spending patterns and inflationary pressures within the economy. The slight rise in the index could influence future monetary policy decisions by the Federal Reserve as they aim to maintain price stability and support economic growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com