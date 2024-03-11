The United States Steel Corporation (X) has recently announced a significant investment in Freespace Robotics, a company specializing in the production of robotic storage and retrieval systems. Freespace Robotics is part of the portfolio of Carnegie Foundry, a Robotics and Artificial Intelligence venture studio located in Pittsburgh, in which U. S. Steel is also an anchor investor. The Director of Strategy and Corporate Development at U. S. Steel, Jim Cook, will be joining the Freespace Robotics board of directors.Freespace Robotics takes a unique approach to storage system manufacture with the use of robots for the storing and retrieval of goods. The funds from U. S. Steel’s investment will be utilized by the company for the execution of pilot programs, setting up their manufacturing stand in the region, and team expansion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com