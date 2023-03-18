Inflation increased in the US, but retail sales decreased. First Republic Bank announced that it would suspend dividend payments. Investors expect the Federal Reserve will likely restrict its aggressive rate hike trajectory. The USD/CAD weekly forecast is slightly bearish as a dovish Fed will likely hurt the dollar. Meanwhile, the banking crisis may further weigh … Continued

