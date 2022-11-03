Jerome Powell stated that it would be premature to discuss pausing amid high inflation. The Fed raised interest rates by 75bps for the fourth consecutive time. According to Powell, the Fed’s funds rate might end up higher than anticipated. Today’s USD/CHF forecast is bullish. The dollar gained momentum on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome … Continued

