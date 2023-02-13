The dollar remained close to a five-week high against major peers. The market is more concerned about the upside risks to US inflation than downside risks. Kazuo Ueda, a former BOJ board member, will likely take over as governor. Today’s USD/JPY forecast is bullish. In anticipation of an important consumer price report tomorrow, the dollar … Continued

