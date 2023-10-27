The bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the uptrend line. The US data could bring high action later today. I’ve drawn a descending pitchfork, hoping to catch a new leg. The USD/JPY price is trading in the red at 150.01. After the last rally, a downside correction was due. Still, the bias…
The post USD/JPY Price Loses Steam Above 150.0, Eyes on US PCE appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Loses Steam Above 150.0, Eyes on US PCE - October 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Keeps Interest Rates Unaltered - October 27, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: BoE Rate Hike Prospects Weigh on Pound - October 27, 2023