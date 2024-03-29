Vietnam’s GDP growth has slowed down, with the latest data showing a growth rate of 5.66%. This marks a decline from the previous indicator, which had reached 6.72%. The data was updated on 29th March 2024, with the comparison being made year-over-year. The new figures indicate a slight dip in economic growth for Vietnam in the specified period.The decrease in GDP growth could have various implications for Vietnam’s economy, potentially affecting sectors such as manufacturing, exports, and consumption. Analysts will be closely monitoring the situation to assess the impact of this slowdown and to identify any necessary measures to support economic stability and growth in the country. As global economic conditions continue to evolve, monitoring indicators like GDP growth becomes crucial for understanding the overall health of a nation’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com