Vietnam’s retail sector continues to demonstrate resilience and growth as the latest data reveals a significant increase in retail sales. The most recent indicator for Vietnamese retail sales reached 9.2% year-over-year, up from the previous figure of 8.5%. This positive trend in retail sales reflects a thriving consumer market in Vietnam despite global economic challenges.The data, last updated on 29 March 2024, indicates a steady upward trajectory in retail sales, showcasing the strength of the Vietnamese economy. The year-over-year comparison emphasizes the consistent growth in consumer spending, highlighting the confidence and purchasing power of Vietnamese consumers. As the retail sector in Vietnam continues to expand, it presents opportunities for businesses to capitalize on the growing market demand and further contribute to the country’s economic development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com