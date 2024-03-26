Vodafone Group Plc, the British telecom titan, disclosed on Tuesday that its German branch is contemplating a restructuring plan. This plan will have a financial impact of roughly 400 million euros over the forthcoming two years. The strategy will lead to a downsizing of about 2,000 jobs in Vodafone Germany, as the company plans to curtail its personnel expenditures.Vodafone’s aim for this transformation plan is to streamline and expedite its operations, concurrently cutting down material, operating, and personnel costs. The cost reduction will primarily be achieved by eliminating complex structures and updating network components and IT systems.In addition, the company plans to increase its investments in robust networks, simplified products, enhanced customer accessibility, marketing endeavors, and burgeoning sectors such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud. To achieve this, Vodafone will be increasing the utilization of automation for task execution in future.The company highlighted its commitment to social responsibility during this shift, emphasizing that it will bolster growth areas like cloud and IoT businesses with an influx of experts. Likewise, customer-related roles, particularly in the corporate client sector, will also be intensified.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com