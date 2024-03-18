Volkswagen employees at the Chattanooga factory in Tennessee have initiated a petition to schedule a vote to join the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, according to an announcement made by the UAW themselves. The release also detailed allegations of labor irregularities at Chattanooga – presently the only Volkswagen plant worldwide without union representation.Isaac Meadows, an assembly worker at the factory, voiced the staff’s hope for improved conditions. He drew attention to the fact that much of their paid time off is consumed by summer and winter shutdowns, limiting the time they can spend with their families. Meadows believes unionization can offer them a platform to negotiate better terms, reducing the need to choose between family time and work.The UAW stated that this move was triggered by a “supermajority” of the plant’s employees signing union authorization cards in a span of only 100 days. The Chattanooga facility currently employs over 4,000 autoworkers, with wages ranging from $23.40 to $32.40 per hour, and a four-year growth period before reaching top rates. However, these stand lower than the wages UAW has bargained for in other companies, with its range between approximately $25 and $36 per hour for production workers, including cost-of-living adjustments.Reacting to the employee’s call to unionize, a spokesperson for Volkswagen acknowledged the workers’ right to a democratic process and stated the company’s support for an NLRB vote. They emphasized the company’s pride in its Chattanooga working environment which provides some of the highest paying jobs in the region.In addition to this, the UAW announced a $40 million budget aimed at organizing auto and battery factory workers over the next two years. Recent strides were made with support stated to be at 50% in a Mercedes-Benz factory and 30% each in Hyundai and Toyota facilities, all in Alabama. Last year, UAW successfully organized 150,000 employees in non-unionized plants across the United States, including those belonging to Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com