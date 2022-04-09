Australia Exports – Jewel,Goldsmiths’&Silversmiths’ Wares, Oth. Artcl.,Nes

Exports – Jewel,Goldsmiths’&Silversmiths’ Wares, Oth. Artcl.,Nes in Australia increased to 82 AUD Million in February from 36 AUD Million in January of 2022. Exports – Jewel,Goldsmiths’&Silversmiths’ Wares, O in Australia averaged 22.57 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 144 AUD Million in November of 2019 and a record low of 1 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Jewel,goldsmiths &silversmiths Wares,.

