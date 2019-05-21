Australia Industrial Production QoQ

Industrial Production in Australia decreased 0.70 percent in December of 2018 over the previous month. Industrial Production Mom in Australia averaged 0.66 percent from 1974 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 10.10 percent in the second quarter of 1983 and a record low of -10.90 percent in the first quarter of 1983. In Australia, industrial production measures the output of businesses integrated in industrial sector of the economy such as manufacturing, mining, and utilities. This page provides the latest reported value for – Australia Industrial Production MoM – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story